Piscataway, N.J., February 19, 2024 — During its annual Play4Kay game this past weekend, the Rutgers women's basketball team honored cancer warriors from across the community. The Scarlet Knights presented a $50,000 check from the Kay Yow Cancer Fund to RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey to establish the Rutgers Women’s Basketball Cancer Support Game Plan, which will provide funding assistance for underserved female cancer patients across the State of New Jersey. This support may include transportation to and from appointments, co-pays for appointments, medication assistance, support services, genetic counseling and other services not covered by insurance.

“It’s exciting to partner with RWJBarnabas Health/Rutgers Cancer Institute to establish the Rutgers Women’s Basketball Cancer Support Game Plan,” head coach Coquese Washington said. “Part of our mission as a program is to be impactful in our community, and this Game Plan allows us to do just that. We are thrilled to dedicate ourselves in this way to a community that supports our team so strongly.”

“We are grateful to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund for their generosity in helping to establish the Rutgers Women’s Basketball Cancer Support Game Plan with our long-standing partner, RWJBarnabas Health,” said Director of Athletics Pat Hobbs. “We are excited to continue to give back to our community and to help ensure women across the state of New Jersey battling cancer receive the care they need.”

Through Play4Kay, former NC State head coach Kay Yow saw a way to bring communities together and honor cancer warriors in the fight against all cancers affecting women. One woman is diagnosed with cancer every minute and Rutgers University, along with head coach Coquese Washington, are united in the fight against all cancers affecting women.

The Kay Yow Cancer Fund has been committed to fulfilling Coach Yow’s vision of providing quality cancer healthcare for under-resourced women since 2007. This has propelled the Kay Yow Cancer Fund to invest in programs that offer services for women who are in need of financial assistance, programs that address barriers to care and programs that focus on post-diagnosis care for under-resourced women.

”Bringing communities together has always been at the heart of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and to have the opportunity to do that with Rutgers Women’s Basketball and RWJBarnabas Health for the local community is incredible,” said Jenny Palmateer, CEO of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. “Every woman should have access to quality cancer healthcare and to see that through this program, we know countless women will benefit.”

“We are extremely grateful to Coach Washington and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund for their support and partnership in this initiative to conquer cancer,” stated Dr. Steven Libutti, Director of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Senior Vice President of Oncology Services, RWJBarnabas Health. “As New Jersey’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health are committed to providing the most advanced cancer care to the communities we serve, close to home.”

Join us as we work together to ensure that all women are provided equal access to exceptional cancer care close to home. It will take all of us working together to change the face of cancer. Those interested in donating to the Rutgers Women’s Basketball Cancer Support Game Plan can do so here or by visiting www.rwjbh.org/ruwbbcancergameplan.