Newswise — Elizabeth, NJ July 11, 2024 – RWJBarnabas Health, the largest, most comprehensive academic health care system in New Jersey, along with Rutgers Cancer Institute, the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, have named Gerardo Capo, MD, as the Medical Director of Trinitas Comprehensive Cancer Center at Trinitas Regional Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility.

Dr. Capo is a medical oncologist treating all types of tumors with a particular interest in breast and gastrointestinal tumors. In this role, he will provide leadership and direction to enhance the quality, image and future growth of the oncology program.

“I’m honored to further my work with RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute in this new role,” says Dr. Capo. “It is my hope to create an exceptional and cohesive experience for our patients as well as for the medical professionals who care for them. I believe in making patients feel like family, while working with my team to offer the most advanced treatment plans tailored to each patient.”

Dr. Capo is the first Hispanic medical director for the hospital, a significant factor as the hospital sits in a predominantly Hispanic and immigrant born area, allowing for a more comprehensive approach which properly meets the needs of the community.

Prior to joining Trinitas Regional Medical Center, Dr. Capo completed a Fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at St. Vincent's Hospital in New York City, and a Fellowship in Pain and Palliative Care at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He has collaborated on many significant research papers and is currently principal investigator or co-investigator on several cancer clinical trials. Dr. Capo recently published an article in JAMA (The Journal of the American Medical Association) on the treatment of COVID patients, and is board-certified in medical oncology, hematology, palliative medicine and internal medicine.

“Dr. Capo’s expertise and background makes him the perfect fit for this leadership position within our Oncology Service Line,” says Andrew M. Evens, DO, MBA, MSc, deputy director for clinical services, Rutgers Cancer Institute; and system director of medical oncology, and oncology lead for the RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group. “His experience and knowledge as well as his comprehensive and compassionate approach to patient care will be invaluable as we plan for the future.”

Nancy M. DiLiegro, PhD, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trinitas Regional Medical Center (TRMC), is thrilled to see Dr. Capo taking on this new role, “Dr. Capo is prepared to take on this role and bring a wealth of knowledge and fresh perspective that will be invaluable as we continue to evolve. His Hispanic heritage will allow him to connect with our patients and community on a deep level, creating a positive experience for everyone who walks through the doors of Trinitas. I am confident that his diligent leadership will allow us to strengthen all aspects of our work as he guides with the future of care in mind.”

