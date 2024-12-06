Newswise — From end-of-year work commitments and shopping to entertaining and attending gatherings with family and friends, Americans find themselves racing against the clock to get enough sleep during the busy holiday season. In fact, in a survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 55% of people reported they are extremely or somewhat tired during the holidays.

“The holiday season can be joyous, but also stressful, and leads many people to sacrifice sleep as other obligations mount,” said Dr. David Kuhlmann, sleep physician and AASM spokesperson. “No matter how busy you are, getting the right amount of sleep is important for both physical and mental health, and being well rested will help you enjoy the holiday season even more.”

Unfortunately, the exhausted feeling persists into the new year, as 46% of survey respondents reported feeling tired on New Year’s Day, and 42% admitted to feeling tired on the first day back to work in January.

“It’s recommended that people stick to their normal sleep routine throughout December and January so that everyone can start the year with healthy sleep habits in place,” said Dr. Kuhlmann.

Here are a few tips from the AASM to make this holiday season a little less tiring:

Get the recommended hours of sleep: Most adults should sleep seven or more hours per night on a regular basis to promote optimal health.

Avoid excess food intake: Holiday feasts can be tempting, but eating large amounts of food just before bedtime can disrupt your sleep.

Limit caffeine and alcohol late at night: Avoid stimulants like caffeine late at night, as they will make it harder to fall asleep. You should also avoid alcohol before bedtime because it can disrupt your sleep during the night.

Keep to your routine: Stick to a nightly routine to help unwind before bed, even if your daytime and evening activities are different than normal.

