What:

Newswise — Patients and community members visiting Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, will have an opportunity to enjoy a beautiful art exhibit that blends photographs of Africa with the scientific research Sophia George, Ph.D., is conducting worldwide to control and prevent cancer in the Black community.

The “Science & Safari” exhibit ties into this year’s Art Basel fair at Sylvester, and showcases new art to highlight its research and the intersectionality of art, science and people.

When:

The exhibit opens Friday, Dec. 1, at 1:30 p.m. and will remain open through early next year.

Where:

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center 1475 NW 12th Ave. Miami, FL 33136 *Media may park in parking lot or available street parking

Why:

Dr. George, and her Sylvester colleagues are part of an international effort to decode Black genomes and study the issues that are cancer-specific to populations across the African diaspora. The underlying driving factors are not well understood.

“One of Sylvester’s core missions is to address this health disparity and promote equitable outcomes,” said Dr. George. “We are searching for answers globally, as well as in our own local communities.”

Who:

Sophia George, Ph.D., Sylvester’s associate director for diversity, equity and inclusion and associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences in the Miller School’s Division of Gynecologic Oncology. Desert Horse-Grant: Sylvester’s chief transformation officer.

What Else:

Photographer Craig Butts, owner of Craig Lou Photography recently traveled with Dr. George who launched the African Cancer Genome Registry Study, a global clinical trial, in Namibia. The gallery wall is filled with large-scale photos Butts took during the Namibia trip and includes images of landscapes and animals in their natural habitats. This shoot was personal for Butts as he lost his father to cancer and his sister, a mother of three in her 40s to breast cancer. This is an experience his beloved family had on its bucket list that was not realized. Therefore, he gifted his photography to make this safari and the related science accessible to all.

Desert Horse-Grant, conceptualized and curated the installation and new Namibia exhibit. In its second year, Art is Medicine pieces are dispersed throughout Sylvester’s walls.

“Our gallery is a message of hope, in a place of healing. May the newest exhibit teleport and provide respite to the anxious. Having visual breaks from medical imagery in a cancer center is of utmost importance to any patient,” said Horse-Grant.

Read more on the InventUM Blog: https://news.med.miami.edu/sylvester-art-basel/

PHOTO CREDIT: Craig Lou Photography (High-Res photo available upon request)