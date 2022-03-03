Objective

The present study is a phase I/IIa non-randomized, open-label study to evaluate safety and efficacy of a single, intravenous infusion of autologous, adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (adMSCs) over a period of 52 weeks, in patients with active rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Methods

15 eligible RA patients aged 18–65 years were enrolled and followed up at weeks 4, 12, 26 and 52 after receiving a single intravenous dose of 2 × 108 adMSCs. Efficacy was examined using American College of Rheumatology (ACR66/68 score) criteria for swollen and tender joint counts (S/TJC), and serum TNF-α, IL-6, CRP, and ESR levels. Safety endpoints included measures of hematologic, hepatic, and renal function.

Results

ACR66/68 scores for both S/TJC showed significant improvements with large effect sizes (ES) at week 52 vs baseline (p < 0.01, ES = 0.83 and p < 0.001, ES = 0.93 respectively). Medium to large ES were also obvious for ACR66/68 scores measured at other timepoints. Levels of inflammatory markers, TNF-α, IL-6 and ESR remained unchanged compared to baseline. However, a difference in CRP levels with a small effect size was observed at week 4 (p = 0.229, ES = 0.33) with further improvement at week 52 (p = 0.183, ES = 0.37). Post-intervention, levels of hematologic, hepatic, and renal function remained largely unchanged (p > 0.05). No acute or long-term serious adverse events (AEs) occurred.

Conclusions

The results indicated that a single, intravenous administration of autologous adMSCs is safe and efficacious for improvement in joint function in patients with active RA. Data from the current study supports the exploration of ad-MSCs as a therapeutic intervention for RA.

Trial Registration Clinical trial registration number: NCT03691909. Registered September 27, 2018- Retrospectively registered (https://clinicaltrials.gov/show/NCT03691909).