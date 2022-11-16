Newswise — Details are still emerging about a deadly missile that struck Poland last night. Lisa Baglione, PhD, professor of political science and member of the international relations program at Saint Joseph’s University, is available to provide expert commentary and analysis about this attack and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. The following quotes by Baglione are available for pick-up:

“This development is extremely serious because NATO's Article V calls for the alliance to respond to any attack on a member state. Had NATO determined that the strike was intentional and came from Russia, then the alliance would have to determine next steps or risk the erosion of the security guarantee. Weakening the promise would undermine NATO's capability to deter Russian or other aggression in the future.

The deadly explosion underlines how dangerous war in Europe can be, and how a potential escalation to a war between NATO and Russia could be triggered in tense times.”