Newswise — ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University’s Cannabis Science and Operations Certificate program was named the 2023 Outstanding Program by the University Professional and Continuing Education Association (UPCEA). The award recognizes outstanding professional and continuing education programs allowing students to earn academic credit.

The honor was awarded during UPCEA’s annual conference this week.

Launched in the fall of 2020 in SLU’s School for Professional Studies, the Cannabis Science and Operations Certificate is the most successful program in SPS’s history. Just three years after its launch, the program has 300 students and more than 140 graduates.

SLU’s program was the first of its kind in St. Louis. Courses are taught by industry professionals and address all aspects of cannabis operations, including:

The fundamentals of growing, manufacturing and dispensing cannabis

Plant science and cultivation

Cannabis extraction and product production

Compliance and dispensary operations

Pharmacological properties of cannabis

The 16-hour certificate program culminates with a research project.

“While this program is 100% online, there are hands-on opportunities in each course that are successfully preparing our students to work in every aspect of the cannabis industry, providing well-rounded employees,” said program director Stacy Godlewski.

Because the program instructors are all industry experts students have opportunities to network nationally with insiders across a variety of fields.

“A high percentage of students are receiving job offers and reporting higher salaries due to the fact that they are enrolled in this program,” Godlewski said.

Graduates from the program have found positions in cannabis sales, marketing, dispensary management, quality assurance and laboratory technology.

In January 2022, the School for Professional Studies added a Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutic Management Certificate. The Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutic Management program is aimed at people who care for others by providing science-based education on cannabis-based therapy options.

UPCEA is a leader in online and professional continuing education.

About UPCEA

UPCEA is the leading association for online and professional continuing education. Founded in 1915, UPCEA now serves the leading public and private colleges and universities in North America. The association supports its members with innovative conferences and specialty seminars, research and benchmarking information, professional networking opportunities and timely publications. Based in Washington, D.C., UPCEA builds greater awareness of the vital link between adult learners and public policy issues. Learn more at upcea.edu.

About Saint Louis University

Founded in 1818, Saint Louis University is one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious Catholic institutions. Rooted in Jesuit values and its pioneering history as the first university west of the Mississippi River, SLU offers more than 13,500 students a rigorous, transformative education of the whole person. At the core of the University’s diverse community of scholars is SLU’s service-focused mission, which challenges and prepares students to make the world a better, more just place.