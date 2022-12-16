Newswise — ST. LOUIS, MO – As part of its commitment to promote youth education in the St. Louis community, Saint Louis University’s School of Education is proud to announce it is an official 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee regional partner to give local students and schools the opportunity to participate in America’s longest-running educational competition.

As the exclusive regional partner for the St. Louis region, SLU’s School of Education will sponsor the regional spelling bee competition which will be held on March 25, 2023, at SLU’s Center for Global Citizenship. The regional champion will go on to the national competition in May, where they will have the opportunity to compete for the Scripps Cup.

The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion was Harini Logan, a 14-year-old from San Antonio, Texas. Logan won the coveted title after competing in the Bee’s first-ever spell-off.

This is the inaugural year for the SLU/Scripps partnership.

“The Scripps regional spelling bee program gives students the opportunity to develop their skills and confidence. We value the school partners who enroll in the regional bee so that their students can participate in this exciting experience,” said Ryan Wilson, program coordinator for the School of Education.

By inspiring the exploration of words, the Scripps National Spelling Bee illuminates pathways to lifelong curiosity, celebrates academic achievement, and enriches communities. Each year, the Bee reaches millions of students across the country and around the world with the classroom materials it provides schools enrolled in the yearlong program.

Participation in regional bees also provides an opportunity for students to gain experience in public speaking and inspires a love of learning and connection with their peers.

Schools in the St. Louis region are eligible to enroll in the 2022-2023 program now through Jan. 17, 2023. The regional spelling bee is open to students in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, Adair, Clinton, Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Monroe, St. Charles, St. Clair, Warren and Washington Counties in Missouri and Calhoun, Clinton, Jersey, Madison and Monroe Counties in Illinois.

Educators can visit spellingbee.com/enrollment to learn more and enroll their schools in the program.

Scripps National Spelling Bee

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program, having launched in 1925. By inspiring the exploration of words, the Bee illuminates pathways to lifelong curiosity, celebrates academic achievement, and enriches communities. Visit spellingbee.com for more information about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is administered on a not-for-profit basis by The E.W. Scripps Company.

Saint Louis University School of Education

The mission of the Saint Louis University School of Education is to improve our world by inspiring educators as leaders of change, with and for others, through intentional relationships and responsive action. Our learning, teaching, research, service, and advocacy is focused on the greater good so that all can flourish.