Newswise — ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University’s Center for Supply Chain Excellence will host its first Tech-Chain conference on Friday, Oct. 18, at SLU’s Busch Student Center.

The conference will bring together experts from academia and industry to share insights on the practical applications of AI, machine learning, GenAI and digital twins in the supply chain industry. The day-long event will feature expert presentations and a hands-on workshop.

Discussions will include:

How machine learning will transform supply chain management

Bayer’s digital journey towards smart customer experience

Navigating generative AI transformation and governance in supply chain management

Myth-busting digital twins in operations and supply chain management

AI product implementation

“Supply chain management is integrated with the latest technology and we will be discussing cutting-edge tools,” said Vineet Sharma, director of SLU’s Center for Supply Chain Excellence.

The speakers will include Johnny Ivanyi, global head of logistics excellence at Bayer Corporation; Mohit Ahuja, transformation program leader at Caterpillar; Naren Agrawal, Ph.D., professor of supply chain management and analytics at Santa Clara University; Rajinder Bhandal, Ph.D., lecturer in management at Leeds University; and Gowri Selka, president and AI strategist at Volantsys Analytics.

Participants will learn fraud detection, LLM integration, data app development, and AI tool exploration in a workshop with KNIME Analytics.

The workshop will introduce participants to the powerful, low-code KNIME Analytics Platform, ideal for novices and seasoned professionals. Attendees will learn to enhance data analytics with GenAI for practical applications, such as fraud detection, without coding. The session will cover various topics, from generating custom alert messages using GenAI's multi-language capabilities to building and deploying data apps.

Key integrations like GPT4All, Hugging Face, and more will be explored, providing a comprehensive toolkit for immediate application in various business contexts.

SLU’s Center for Supply Chain Excellence offers training and education about various supply chain tools and activities — such as supplier relationships, purchasing management, operations and inventory management, logistics and transportation, quality measurement and information technology — through programs, events, publications and interactions with corporate supply chain professionals.

The conference will be held in person at Saint Louis University. Advance registration is required. An early bird registration rate of $99 is available through Oct. 4.

Tech-Chain 2024 Conference Details

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

Where: Saint Louis University’s Busch Student Center, Room 300

Cost: $150. Discounts are available for SLU faculty, staff and students.

