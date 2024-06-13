Newswise — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of a salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers.

More than 160 people across 25 states and Washington, D.C. have reported illnesses. According to the CDC, 54 people have been hospitalized.

The possible contaminated cucumbers have been recalled from Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc.

Symptoms of salmonella include nausea, vomiting and stomach pain. George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight and analysis. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Barbara Kowalcyk is an associate professor of exercise and nutrition sciences at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. For 20 years she has been a nationally recognized expert in food safety with training in epidemiology, public health informatics, risk science, regulatory decision-making, and public policy.Janet Buffer, food safety expert at GW can discuss the bacterial disease and what salmonella is caused by.

Lance B. Price is a professor of environmental and occupational health at GW Milken Institute School of Public Health and director of the Antibiotic Resistance Action Center.



