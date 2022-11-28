Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Nov. 28, 2022) -- Sam Torbati, MD , co-chair and medical director of the Cedars-Sinai Ruth and Harry Roman Emergency Department , has been named the Levin-Gordon Chair in Emergency Medicine in Honor of Joel M. Geiderman, MD.

The endowed chair honor recognizes excellence in academic achievement and clinical care in emergency medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and will help ensure continued excellence in the future. It is made possible by a generous gift of the Don S. Levin Family Foundation.

“Dr. Torbati brings integrity, compassion and the utmost commitment to the health of every patient who comes through our Emergency Department doors here at Cedars-Sinai,” Geiderman said. “His reputation for delivering excellence in all that he does is highly commendable and makes him most deserving of this distinguished chair position."

Geiderman is the longest-serving member and co-chair in the history of the Cedars-Sinai Emergency Department. He joined the staff more than 40 years ago and, as the medical center's first board-certified physician, has played a major role in Cedars-Sinai's growth. The author of dozens of peer-reviewed medical journal articles and textbook chapters, Geiderman co-founded the medical center's annual commemoration of the Rev. Martin Luther KIng, Jr's birthday and was appointed by President George W. Bush to the Board of Directors of the American Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C.

Torbati, an associate professor of Emergency Medicine at Cedars-Sinai, is familiar to many throughout the Los Angeles area through his frequent interviews on KPCC’s “AirTalk” with Larry Mantle about health topics relevant to Southern Californians.

“In addition to being top-tier emergency medicine specialists, Dr. Torbati and Dr. Geiderman are great leaders,” said Jeffrey A. Smith, MD, JD, MMM , executive vice president of Hospital Operations and chief operating officer at Cedars-Sinai. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they were on the front lines every single day, in the trenches with their team and with their patients. To have both represented by one honor is a perfect fit."

Torbati has practiced at Cedars-Sinai for 21 years. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and his medical degree from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. Torbati also has authored numerous research papers published in peer-reviewed medical journals.

“I am humbled by this honor and couldn’t be more proud of our faculty and staff, who provide the most compassionate care in tremendously stressful settings,” Torbati said. “The Emergency Department has been quite fortunate to benefit from Dr. Geiderman’s many years of dedication and leadership and is poised to take on all future challenges through innovation and a continued focus on quality and patient outcomes."

Read more on the Cedars-Sinai Blog: Healthcare Heroes: Cedars-Sinai ER