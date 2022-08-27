Abstract: SAMHD1 is a key regulator of dNTP metabolism, being activated by dGTP and converting dNTPs into their respective nucleosides. As a result, it plays a significant role in several distinct diseases. Not only is SAMHD1 a restriction factor for HIV-1 replication, which requires dNTPs for replication, but it is also required for genome stability, is mutated in multiple cancers, and loss of function mutations cause Acardi-Goutières Syndrome, an early-onset inherited encephalopathy. In this paper we knock out the SAMHD1 gene in pluripotent stem cells, and show that it also affects nucleoside analogue sensitivity of dividing cells and deoxyguanosine toxicity in a cell cycle-independent manner. Comparing wild type and gene-edited macrophages, we also show that deoxyguanosine toxicity is associated with pro-inflammatory cell death, modifications in uric acid production and the formation of monosodium urate crystals within the macrophages. These novel features of the SAMHD1-/- phenotype provide unique insights into the aetiology of Acardi-Goutières Syndrome, and have implications for certain chemotherapeutic agents.