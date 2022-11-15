Newswise — Stupp will accept the honor during the 2022 MRS Fall Meeting & Exhibit in Boston, Massachusetts, and present his lecture, New Frontiers in Supramolecular Design of Materials, on Wednesday, November 30 at 5:15 pm (EST).

Conferred annually, the Von Hippel Award recognizes those qualities most prized by materials scientists and engineers—brilliance and originality of intellect, combined with vision that transcends the boundaries of conventional scientific disciplines, as exemplified by the life and work of Arthur von Hippel.

In addition to being a Board of Trustees Professor, Stupp also directs Northwestern’s Simpson Querrey Institute for BioNanotechnology and the Center for Bio-Inspired Energy Science, an Energy Frontiers Research Center funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. He has been a pioneer in the development of self-assembling supramolecular materials and his research is currently focused on functionality relating to renewable energy, regenerative medicine, and soft matter for robotics. Materials of interest to him include supramolecular polymers, organic/inorganic hybrid materials, biomolecular structures, and soft electronic materials.

Stupp is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Engineering, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Royal Spanish Academy, the Latin American Academy of Sciences, the Academy of Sciences of Costa Rica, and the National Academy of Inventors. His awards include the Materials Research Society (MRS) Medal, the Nanoscience Prize of the International Society for Nanoscale Science, Computation, and Engineering, the Department of Energy Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Materials Chemistry, the International Award from The Society of Polymer Science in Japan, the Royal Society Award in Soft Matter and Biophysical Chemistry, and three awards from the American Chemical Society: Polymer Chemistry, the Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry, and the Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry.

He has received honorary degrees from Eindhoven Technical University, Gothenburg University, and the National University of Costa Rica, as well as distinguished professorships from Hong Kong University, the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (Severo Ochoa Professor), Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, Eindhoven Technical University, and Ecole de Physique et de Chimie in Paris.

Von Hippel Award Talk

Wednesday, November 30

5:15 pm – 6:30 pm

Sheraton, 2nd Floor, Grand Ballroom

Secure your spot! Register today!

New Frontiers in Supramolecular Design of Materials

The powerful functions of materials in the living world utilize supramolecular systems in which molecules self-assemble through noncovalent connections programmed by their structures. Yet, the design of highly specific interactions between molecules began in earnest only three decades ago motivated by the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1987. Our laboratory has focused over the past three decades on integrating this notion of bio-inspired supramolecular engineering into the design of novel materials. Stupp will discuss three examples of functional supramolecular materials we need for our future. The first is inspired by the photosynthetic machinery of green plants, creating materials that harvest light to produce fuels for sustainable energy systems. The second example is that of life-like robotic materials that effectively transduce different types of energy into mechanical actuation and locomotion of objects for future technologies. The third topic will be supramolecular biomaterials that mimic extracellular matrices and provide unprecedented bioactivity to regenerate tissues. In this example, Stupp will discuss a recent breakthrough in structural design of supramolecular motion which surprisingly led to biomaterials with potential to reverse paralysis by repairing the brain and the spinal cord.