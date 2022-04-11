Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (DATE) - San Francisco board-certified dermatologist Kenneth Katz, MD, MSc, MSCE, FAAD, was named an American Academy of Dermatology Patient Care Hero for his work leading a national advisory committee at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that provides advice to FDA on new therapies to improve patients’ skin, hair, and nail conditions and other issues that come before FDA.

Dr. Katz serves as co-chair of the FDA’s Dermatologic and Ophthalmic Drug Advisory Committee, which meets on an ad hoc basis, at the request of FDA, and gives input to FDA on the safety and effectiveness new and innovative dermatologic medications and any other dermatology-related matter for which FDA feels advisory committee input would be useful.

“Practicing dermatologists on the committee provide real-world expertise since we treat countless skin, hair, and nail conditions every day and understand the implications for patients,” said Dr. Katz, a physician at Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco. “In some cases, dermatologists across the country can use new treatments to provide life-changing care.”

During his committee tenure, Dr. Katz has participated in evaluating an innovative and now commonly used psoriasis medication, recommending that an effective acne treatment be more accessible to patients, establishing safe timeline to test atopic dermatitis treatments in pediatric patients, and much more.

The AAD created the Patient Care Heroes program to recognize physicians who transform patients’ lives by utilizing their expertise and collaborating with other physicians.

“Every day, dermatologists work tirelessly in their communities to ensure the best patient outcomes,” said board-certified dermatologist Mark D. Kaufmann, MD, FAAD, president of the AAD. “As the experts in our field, we’re encouraged by opportunities to lead the path forward in our specialty.”

To learn more about the work of Dr. Katz, visit https://www.aad.org/skinserious/stories-kenneth-katz.

Original news release posted on our website: https://www.aad.org/news/san-francisco-dermatologist-advances-innovative-treatment

