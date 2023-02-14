Newswise — LA JOLLA, CALIF. – Feb 14, 2023 – Sanford Burnham Prebys has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest and most-utilized independent charity evaluator. A top rating on Charity Navigator means Sanford Burnham Prebys is among the most trusted charities nationwide in terms of financial health and accountability.

Only about a quarter of charities in the country have earned this coveted status.

“This four-star rating is further validation that our supporters can trust our commitment to good governance and financial health,” said Christine Dittmer, chief development officer at Sanford Burnham Prebys. “We hope that it will introduce our work to new supporters who can help us advance our mission to discover tomorrow’s cures.”

Since 2001, Charity Navigator has been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually. To determine an organization’s rating, Charity Navigator uses annual tax filings submitted to the IRS to determine how efficiently charities use donors’ donations, how well they sustain their operations and how effectively they share their plans and progress.

“We are delighted to provide Sanford Burnham Prebys with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” says Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. “The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Sanford Burnham Prebys will accomplish in the years ahead.”

Charitable donations make up a significant portion of the Institute’s revenue each year. Recently, the Institute received a landmark gift from benefactor and namesake T. Denny Sanford to recruit up to 20 new faculty members in research areas including cancer, neurodegeneration and computational biology.

“As we continue to grow, we rely even more on the generous support of our donors and partners,” says Dittmer. “Charity Navigator provides donors with essential information to give them confidence in the charitable decisions they make, and we are incredibly grateful they’ve rated us so well.”

The Institute’s rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on charitynavigator.org.

###

About Sanford Burnham Prebys

Sanford Burnham Prebys is an independent biomedical research institute dedicated to understanding human biology and disease and advancing scientific discoveries to profoundly impact human health. For more than 45 years, our research has produced breakthroughs in cancer, neuroscience, immunology and children’s diseases, and is anchored by our NCI-designated Cancer Center and advanced drug discovery capabilities. For more information, visit us at SBPdiscovery.org or on Facebook facebook.com/SBPdiscovery and on Twitter @SBPdiscovery.