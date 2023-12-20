                        Sasin Chula Student Team Wins the Family Enterprise Case Competition – Asia Pacific

Newswise — Congratulations to the ‘B-Rabbit’, a team of Chula students from Sasin School of Management for winning the first place in the Family Enterprise Case Competition – Asia Pacific (FECC–AP), held on November 3-4, 2023.

Members of the team included Chavaphon Lertnavasrichai, Poonnapa Poonyalikhit, Sofia Arkomdhon, and EMBA student Krit Vanapruks.

This competition provides a platform for master’s degree students to present their ideas and family business plans, which hold significant importance in the Asian business landscape. The first and second runner-up positions were taken by the teams from National Taiwan University and the Universitas Prasetiya Mulya, Indonesia.

The ‘B-Rabbit’ team will participate in the global Schlesinger Global Family Enterprise Case Competition (SG-FECC) scheduled to take place in the United States in January 2024.