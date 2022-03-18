Newswise — Get connected at Sasin School of Management!

Join Sasin’s Open House on Saturday March 19th, 10:00 – 12:00 at Sasin School of Management (in-person event) to learn more about Sasin’s programs. This is the last Open House before our 2022 intake, with the final application deadline on March 31st.

Hear from Sasin’s Director, Deputy Director, and faculty members about Sasin’s programs (Flexible MBA, Executive MBA and DBA).

Meet our current students and alumni who will share their Sasin experience, insights, and how choosing Sasin has influenced their careers and lives.

Discover how Sasin programs can prepare you and your businesses for these disruptive times.

Sasin’s programs are taught by a combination of our core faculty and visiting professors from some of the world’s leading business schools. Sasin has an extensive network of global partners, offering our students a wide range of international opportunities at some of the top business schools around the world. Currently, Sasin has a record number of inbound international exchange students joining classes at Sasin this module, while more than 30 Sasin students are enjoying their exchange experience in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Sasin’s focus is to Inspire.Connect.Transform for a better, smarter, sustainable world. This is reflected throughout our programs, with a strong emphasison sustainability through entrepreneurial mindset, and a significant reputation for innovation and leadership in these important areas.

Established in 1982, Sasin School of Management is a globally renowned business school celebrating our 40th anniversary this year. Sasin is the top business school in Thailand and has one of Asia’s top 3 — and one of the world’s top 50 — full-time MBA programs (according to THE/WSJ). Sasin has also been ranked in the World’s Top 100 and Asia’s Top 10 for Entrepreneurship & Alumni Outcomes and Class & Faculty Diversity in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2021.

Sasin has both AACSB and EQUIS accreditations and we were the first school in Thailand to be awarded either accreditation. Sasin continues to be one of only six Southeast Asia-based schools with both accreditations. All degree programs are taught in English.

Register now for our Open House at https://study.sasin.edu/open-house (Limited space available; RSVP only according to COVID -19 prevention procedures).

Interested in studying at Sasin in 2022? The admissions deadline is March 31st.

For more information about Sasin’s programs, please visit https://sasin.edu

or apply online at https://apply.sasin.edu. Or call us at 085-123-6832 for more information.