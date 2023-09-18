Newswise — The Sasin School of Management, Chulalongkorn University cordially invites all interested in joining the upcoming Sasin Open House for 2024 entry on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 10:00 – 12:00 hrs. at Sasin School of Management.  

This event offers opportunities to explore Sasin’s programs, including the Flexible MBA, Executive MBA, DBA, and International Dual Degree, directly from our Director and Deputy Director. Also, you’ll have the chance to gather valuable insights from our faculty, staff, students, and alumni. 

Here is the agenda for the day: 

09:30 – 10:00 Registration & Morning Coffee 
10:00 – 10:40 Sasin Introduction 
10:50 – 11:30 Networking with Sasin students, alumni and faculty 
11:30 – 12:30 Lunch 

Register now for the Open House at

https://study.sasin.edu/open-house?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=OH%20-%20SEP2023 

 

For more information, call +66 2218 4000 

