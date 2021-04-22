Newswise — Bangkok March 22, 2021 – Sasin School of Management, the first internationally accredited business school in Thailand, has revamped the entire first and second floors of Sasa Patasala Building, providing flexible work spaces to complement the classrooms. The new world-class, user-oriented facilities are flexible, reconfigurable, and will serve many needs. The renovation was made possible by a generous donation from the alumni.

The Director of Sasin School of Management, Professor Ian Fenwick, said that the new, flexible spaces, created to foster inspiration, connection, and transformation, are the most visible signs of the changes at Sasin. This is in response to the world changes, which is happening at exponential speed and not going to stop anytime soon. Education, is transforming and becoming much more digitally oriented. The pandemic has put all this into fast forward. In a very real sense, the pandemic has laid the groundwork for blended learning: complementing on-line teaching of frameworks with f2f small group applications of those frameworks: action learning. He added that Sasin students now have a series of flexible working spaces from more formal study rooms to totally informal ‘niches’: small areas with seating, power outlets and screens and these will complement the classrooms, just as action learning complements learning. The school’s Mission and Vision are not only about awarding degrees, but also about developing leaders who understand and implement sustainable business practices. Sustainability is the driving force of Gen S or Generation Sasin, who can create wider impact for a better, smarter, sustainable world.

The renovation area includes the Royal Hall Exhibition, Bancha Lamsam Suite, Toemsakdi Krishnamra Hall, Speakers’ Corner, Workshops, Sustainability & Entrepreneurship Center (SEC), Sasa Commons (by FOODLAB), and Café Doitung. After the official opening in March 2021, plans are in place to hold a series of events to enhance the diversity of people of Sasin. Stay tuned for news on events at Sasin!