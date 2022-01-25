The College Board has announced that the SAT college admission exam will switch to a all-digital format by spring 2024. The exam will also be shortened from three hours to two. What effect will this have on students? On colleges and universities? What does the future of standardized testing look like?

Michael Feuer, dean of the George Washington University Graduate School of Education and Human Development, is available to discuss educational assessment and measurement, as well as access and equity in education. He was a leader of the GW Task Force on Access and Success, which was put together to examine ways to expand higher education opportunities for low-income students.