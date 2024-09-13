Newswise — Soil moisture plays a pivotal role in the Earth's water cycle, influencing climate patterns, crop growth, and ecosystem health. Traditional retrieval methods, such as microwave remote sensing, face limitations in delivering high-resolution data due to complex terrain and surface conditions. Recently, Global Navigation Satellite System -Reflectometry (GNSS-R) has gained traction as an innovative solution for monitoring soil moisture. However, existing techniques often struggle with geographical variability and excessive dependence on additional data, highlighting the need for more sophisticated models to accurately capture soil moisture dynamics globally.



Published on September 2, 2024, in Satellite Navigation, the study (DOI: 10.1186/s43020-024-00150-9) led by Huang et al. introduces an advanced approach to soil moisture retrieval using spaceborne GNSS-Reflectometry. The research addresses geographical disparities by integrating data from Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System (CYGNSS) and Soil Moisture Active Passive (SMAP), devising five distinct models customized for different geographical grids. This tailored method not only improves retrieval accuracy but also minimizes the need for supplementary data, offering significant enhancements over traditional single-model approaches and setting a new standard for soil moisture assessment.



The study unveils a groundbreaking method that refines soil moisture retrieval by considering geographical disparities often overlooked by conventional models. Using data from CYGNSS and SMAP, researchers developed five unique models designed for various geographical grids with differing surface conditions. The models were optimized based on key performance metrics such as Root Mean Square Error (SRMSE), leading to a 9.1% reduction in SRMSE and a 22.7% improvement in correlation coefficients on average, compared to previous methods. This innovative approach successfully reduces dependence on redundant auxiliary data and adapts more effectively to local variations, offering precise and reliable soil moisture estimations worldwide.



Dr. Fade Chen, the study’s corresponding author, emphasized, “Our research directly addresses the challenge of geographical variability in soil moisture retrieval. By tailoring models to specific regions, we’ve developed a method that not only enhances accuracy but also reduces reliance on ancillary data, making it a valuable tool for environmental and climate research. This method's capacity to adapt to diverse global conditions represents a significant step forward in soil moisture monitoring and its application in real-world scenarios.”



This advanced soil moisture retrieval model has far-reaching implications for environmental monitoring, agriculture, and climate research. By delivering more precise soil moisture data without extensive auxiliary inputs, the model can improve weather forecasts, optimize irrigation strategies, and bolster disaster management efforts, such as flood and drought response. Its adaptability across different terrains and climates enhances its value as a tool for scientists and policymakers aiming to better understand and manage global water resources, ultimately supporting sustainable agricultural practices and climate resilience.

###

References

DOI

10.1186/s43020-024-00150-9

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1186/s43020-024-00150-9

Funding information

The research is supported by Natural Science and Technology Planning Foundation of Guangxi (guikeAD23026257), the National Natural Science Foundation of China (42064002 and 42074029), and the “Ba Gui Scholars” program of the provincial government of Guangxi.

About Satellite Navigation

Satellite Navigation (E-ISSN: 2662-1363; ISSN: 2662-9291) is the official journal of Aerospace Information Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Sciences. The journal aims to report innovative ideas, new results or progress on the theoretical techniques and applications of satellite navigation. The journal welcomes original articles, reviews and commentaries.