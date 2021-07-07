Newswise — MELVILLE, N.Y., July 7, 2021 -- Energy conversion and storage is a critical part of modern society as applications continue to develop at a rapid pace. At the 2021 AIP Publishing Horizons Virtual Conference on Aug. 4-6, researchers will unveil and discuss the latest advances in energy science and look to the future of how the field will and needs to change over the next few decades.

Distinguished speakers will present sessions on six conference topics of batteries and supercapacitors, catalytic material and water splitting, light-emitting materials and devices, solar cells and photo detectors, thermoelectric materials, and sensing and environmental monitoring systems across the three-day conference.

The event is organized by the journal Applied Physics Reviews, by AIP Publishing, and brings together leaders in the field of energy science to present their latest research. In addition to the speaker sessions, a poster program will provide a wide view of the exciting research going on now by scientists around the world.

Reporters are invited to attend the meeting at no cost, registration details below, and will have access to researchers who are presenting at the conference.

Designing Electrode Materials and Electrolyte for Alkali Metal-Ion Batteries

The Fascinating Properties of Tin-Alloyed Halide Perovskites

Circular Thermoelectric Materials

How Cheap Can Solar Photovoltaics Become?

Photocatalytic Water Splitting for Large Scale Solar Hydrogen Production

Superior Gas Sensing Devices made by Flame Spray Pyrolysis

More information on these and other speaker topics is available here.

Main meeting website: https://horizons.aip.org/energystorage-conversion/

Technical program: https://horizons.aip.org/energystorage-conversion/program/

Press Room: https://horizons.aip.org/energystorage-conversion/press-room/

We will grant free registration for credentialed and professional freelance journalists who wish to attend the meeting sessions.

Applied Physics Reviews features articles on significant and current topics in experimental or theoretical research in applied physics, or in applications of physics to other branches of science and engineering. The journal publishes both original research on pioneering studies of broad interest to the applied physics community, and reviews on established or emerging areas of applied physics.

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing’s mission is to support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

