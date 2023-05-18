Newswise — CHICAGO (May 18, 2023): The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2023 will take place October 22-25 in Boston and will feature several opportunities for media members to learn about the latest trends and research in surgery and healthcare.

This year’s theme is Surgeons United, and the Clinical Congress will be a hybrid event (held onsite and virtually). ACS President E. Christopher Ellison, MD, FACS, chose the Surgeons United theme because, “when we work together, we are far better than working apart.”

As a premier medical conference attracting surgeons from across the globe, Clinical Congress is one of the world’s largest educational meetings for surgeons, bringing together world-renowned experts in clinical practice, as well as leaders in surgical education, research, and technology.

For media: Clinical Congress is an opportunity to report on groundbreaking surgical research, connect with surgeon experts, and learn more about the latest trends in surgery. Hundreds of research-in-progress reports, including updates on late-breaking clinical trials, will be presented during the Scientific Forum sessions.

Conference hashtag: #ACSCC23

Registration and accommodations: Press registration will open this summer for both virtual and in-person attendees. Hotel accommodations can be reserved online.

Program Planner: Browse sessions and events happening at the conference.

Members of the media attending Clinical Congress onsite will be granted access to livestreamed lectures and select on-demand panel presentations, named lectures, icons in surgery video sessions, late-breaking scientific forum sessions, and special sessions within an hour after being presented. Requests to interview presenters and expert surgeons may be sent to [email protected].

Virtual attendees will have access to both the livestreamed and on-demand content and may also email [email protected] to schedule interviews with surgeons. All attendees will maintain access until May 1, 2024, which is also the deadline for physician participants to claim AMA Category 1 Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits.

More information is available on the ACS website. Additional information on press conferences and media events related to Clinical Congress will be shared closer to October.

