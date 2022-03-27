Abstract: Development of new non-addictive analgesics requires advanced strategies to differentiate human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) into relevant cell types amenable for translational research. Here, we developed a highly efficient and reproducible method that differentiates hPSCs into peptidergic and non-peptidergic nociceptors. By modulating specific cell signaling pathways, hPSCs were first converted into SOX10+ neural crest cells, followed by differentiation into sensory neurons with an in vivo-like pseudo-unipolar morphology. Detailed characterization confirmed that the hPSC-derived nociceptors displayed molecular and cellular features comparable to native dorsal root ganglion (DRG) neurons, and expressed high-threshold primary sensory neuron markers, transcription factors, neuropeptides, and over 150 ion channels and receptors, including critical pain-relevant drug targets (e.g., TRPV1, TAC1, CALCA, NAV1.7, NAV1.8). Moreover, after confirming robust functional activities and differential response to noxious stimuli and specific drugs, a robotic cell culture system was employed to produce large quantities of human sensory neurons, which can be used to develop nociceptor-selective analgesics.