Highlights

Microorganisms can effectively extract scandium (Sc) from ore and waste. Microbial biomass can be used for Sc concentration and separation from other elements. Sc stimulates cryptic genes and the metabolism of microbes. Sc-based microbial technologies have great potential in the mining industry, drug discovery programs, and other emerging biotechnologies.

Scandium (Sc) plays a special role in high-tech industries because of its wide application in green, space, and defense technologies. However, Sc mining and purification are problematic due to political, technological, and environmental difficulties. The deficit of this element limits global technological development. One sustainable solution to this problem is to use microorganisms to extract Sc from ore and waste, as well as to concentrate and separate it from other elements. Sc also demonstrates attractive metabolic effects on microbes that is of great interest in white biotechnology. Sc increases the production of proteins and secondary metabolites and activates poorly expressed genes. This review offers a comprehensive analysis of current knowledge on the application of Sc–microorganism interactions in promising biotechnologies, its perspectives, and future challenges.