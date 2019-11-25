Scholar Available to Discuss Generation Z and Holiday Shopping Trends

New Brunswick, N.J. (November 25, 2019) – Rutgers scholar Mark Beal, the author of Decoding Gen Z, is available to discuss how members of Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2010, will shop this holiday season.

“According to my most recent nationwide Gen Z survey, 75 percent agreed that the most effective way that a brand can market and engage them is through pop-up shops, unique events and Instagrammable experiences, rather than traditional advertising or sponsored social media posts,” Beal said. “With that, Generation Z will spend less time shopping online and more time in physical retail locations. They will approach the season as an experience that they can immerse themselves in with friends while sharing video and photo content across Instagram, Snapchat and even Tik Tok in the case of younger Gen Zers.”

Beal is an assistant professor of professional practice at Rutgers’ School of Communication and Information. He has served as a public relations practitioner and marketer for 30 years.

