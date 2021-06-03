Newswise — The spring 2021 issue of Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduate Research (SPUR), the academic journal of the Council on Undergraduate Research, focuses on dynamic programs and initiatives advancing undergraduate research in community colleges.

Said guest editor James Hewlett (Finger Lakes Community College-SUNY, Canandaigua, NY), “It has been inspiring to work with the authors of the spring 2021 SPUR, who are broadening undergraduate research participation at community colleges through their innovative approaches, teaming with higher ed and community partners, and helping to build skills for students’ further educational and career paths. As these faculty members often encounter challenges in support and space as well as significant course loads, their commitment to excellence in their undergraduate mentees across a broad range of disciplines offers much for individuals and institutions to emulate.” (Read Hewlett’s introduction to the issue.)

Topics in the issue range from course-based undergraduate research experiences in a bioscience program, research experiences for underrepresented undergraduates, and undergraduate research experiences in environmental science with both in-person and virtual elements to service-learning experiences for fine arts and geology students, and an oceanography program for dual-enrolled high school researchers.

View the table of contents for the spring 2021 SPUR, download the issue, or visit the SPUR Volumes and Issues webpage. Questions or comments about the issue may be addressed to SPUR Editor-in-Chief James T. LaPlant or SPUR Technical Editor Elizabeth Foxwell.

Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduate Research publishes scholarly work that examines effective practices and novel approaches, explores pedagogical models, and highlights the results of assessment of undergraduate research. As a peer-reviewed publication of the Council on Undergraduate Research, the journal provides useful and inspiring information that increases understanding of undergraduate student-faculty engagement in research, scholarship, and creative work in all disciplines and at all types of higher education institutions in the United States and abroad.