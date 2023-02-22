Newswise — WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2023 – The TEAM-UP Together Scholarship Program is underway and will continue to accept applications for its next round of need-based scholarships until March 15, 2023. The scholarship program is one of TEAM-UP Together’s strategies aimed at doubling the number of African Americans earning bachelor’s degrees in physics and astronomy by 2030. The awards of $10,000 per academic year are to be used for tuition, fees, or supplies.

In December 2022, the TEAM-UP Together Scholarship Program selected its first cohort of 31 scholars. The application for the next round opened in November 2022, closes on March 15, 2023, and will culminate in another cohort of scholars announced this summer.

To apply, students must be African American or Black undergraduates majoring in physics or astronomy at accredited U.S. colleges or universities. Only students who are at the sophomore level or higher are eligible, but freshmen may apply for sophomore year funding. All eligible students can and should reapply each year for additional years of funding.

The online application requires written statements, a transcript, a certification of good academic standing from the student’s academic department, and one letter of recommendation. Students with any questions about the application can reach out to [email protected] for direct support.

The selection committee will consider applicants’ potential, intention, and commitment to continued academic development toward a bachelor’s degree in physics or astronomy and their level of financial need.

These awards are part of the multimillion-dollar TEAM-UP Together program that provides direct funding and support to African American undergraduate students majoring in physics or astronomy and to physics and astronomy higher education departments for efforts that align with the TEAM-UP Together mission.

TEAM-UP Together’s multifaceted approach will engage a variety of stakeholders within the scientific ecosystem, including faculty, departments, institutions, professional societies, funding organizations, policy leaders, and more, to effect systemic change and double the number of Black students earning bachelor’s degrees in physics and astronomy.

ABOUT TEAM-UP TOGETHER

TEAM-UP Together is a collective action initiative led by the American Association of Physics Teachers, American Astronomical Society, American Institute of Physics, American Physical Society, and Society of Physics Students and aims to support the scientific community in doubling the number of African American students earning physics and astronomy bachelor's degrees annually by 2030. The pursuit of this goal is supported by these lead partners, their staff, volunteer leaders, and fundraising by AIP Foundation. The TEAM-UP Together scholarships are funded by a grant from the Simons Foundation and Simons Foundation International. Additionally, TEAM-UP Together is aligned with a number of bold initiatives being undertaken by the lead organizational partners and other AIP Member Societies and Affiliates to address underrepresentation and inequity in the physical sciences. To learn more, check out teamuptogether.org.

TEAM-UP Together has also recently been recognized by the White House as one of the commitments in the national strategy to drive transformative equitable change in the U.S. STEMM ecosystem. As a result, AIP is a founding partner of the U.S. STEMM Opportunity Alliance— a collaboration that aims to bring together organizations and entities from across sectors and scientific communities committed to building a STEMM ecosystem rooted in equity, inclusion, and scientific excellence to power progress, innovation, and prosperity for all by 2050.

