Newswise — Ann Arbor, May 23, 2023 – A recent study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, under Elsevier, reveals that high school students who encounter violence or bullying are more prone to carrying weapons such as guns, knives, or clubs to school, compared to those who have not faced such experiences. It is crucial to comprehend the link between violence exposure and weapon possession, as weapons intensify the risks of harm and fatality during interpersonal conflicts. This understanding is vital for devising successful public health interventions.

"With a staggering 93 incidents of school shootings recorded in the United States during the sole period of 2020-21, and an average age of school shooters at 19.7 years (in shootings since 1970), the issue of school violence demands immediate attention. The prevalence of violence within educational settings represents a pressing and intricate public health concern," stated Richard Lowry, MD, MS, the lead investigator from the Office of the Director at the National Center for Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), located in Atlanta, GA, USA. "Our study aimed to explore the correlation between violence exposure and weapon carrying. Our findings revealed that students who had experienced violence in school were considerably more inclined to bear weapons compared to those who had not encountered such violence," he emphasized.

The analysis incorporated data from the CDC's National Youth Risk Behavior Surveys conducted in 2017 and 2019, encompassing a total of 28,442 participants. To ascertain sex-specific patterns, adjusted prevalence ratios were calculated, taking into account variables such as race/ethnicity, grade level, sexual identity, current substance use, suicidal thoughts, and history of concussion. This research stands out for its novelty as it utilized up-to-date data, provides results specific to males and females, and accounted for significant demographic factors during the adjustment process.

In the study, it was found that 3.3% of high school students in the United States reported carrying a weapon while at school. Among all students, 6.6% experienced threats or injuries involving weapons, 19.3% were subjected to bullying, 8.3% were involved in physical fights, and 7.7% missed school due to safety concerns. Interestingly, nearly half of males (48.8%) who experienced all forms of violence mentioned, and approximately one-third of females (31.4%) who did, carried weapons at school. The likelihood of carrying a weapon was 3.5 times higher for males and 3.9 times higher for females if they had been threatened or injured with a weapon at school. Additionally, males were 3.4 times more likely, and females were 3.7 times more likely, to carry a weapon following a physical fight at school. Males who felt unsafe were twice as likely to miss school, while females were three times more likely compared to those who did not report feeling unsafe.

Co-investigator Jeffrey Ratto, DrPH, from the Division of Violence Prevention at the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, CDC, emphasized the unfortunate reality that students often become victims of violence within school premises. He stated, "We are aware that violence can be prevented. Schools, families, and communities play a crucial role in preventing school violence and providing support to students who have experienced such incidents." Dr. Ratto further highlighted the importance of additional support for students who have encountered school violence, including counseling pertaining to conflict resolution, substance use, mental health, and social support. By addressing these areas, it is possible to create a safer and more supportive environment for students affected by violence.