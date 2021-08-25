Newswise — Washington D.C. – The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) has made a recording available of an expert session dedicated to scientific integrity, and in particular how self-correction can be built into the scientific enterprise as a whole.

The session is the second in a series of webinars IAFNS has organized to address the integrity of the peer-reviewed literature.

In the first session in this series, invited experts discussed some of the challenges that exist for scientists and journals when attempts are made to correct the scientific record through retractions, corrections or commentaries, and highlighted opportunities for the scientific community and journals to improve the corrections process.

In this now freely available follow-up session, three new speakers joined the panel to expand upon these discussions by exploring how we can build self-correction into the scientific enterprise as a whole.

Organizer Brienna Larrick, PhD, a Scientific Program Manager at IAFNS said of the session “the speakers encourage scientists to really think – early on in the research process – about what is being done in their research to encourage transparency, rigor and validity of the results.”

Executive Director of IAFNS, Wendelyn Jones, PhD, agrees, stating that “transparency and scientific integrity are Core Values of IAFNS; from embracing open science to ensuring diverse perspectives at all levels of our organization, we’re always thinking about what we can do to increase the integrity of our work.”

This session was jointly organized by IAFNS and The Toxicology Forum and held at the Toxicology Forum’s 2021 Summer Meeting.

Watch the recording.

The session featured the following scientific leaders as speakers:

Marcia McNutt, PhD

President, National Academy of Sciences

David Allison, PhD

Dean, Indiana University Bloomington School of Public Health

Brian Nosek, PhD

Executive Director, Center for Open Sciences

Patricia Brennan, RN, PhD

Director, National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health

Jeffrey Peters, PhD

Editor-in-Chief, Toxicological Sciences, The Penn State Cancer Institute

Moderator:

Johanna Dwyer, DSc, RD

Director, Frances Stern Nutrition Center, Tufts University School of Medicine

The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) is committed to leading positive change across the food and beverage ecosystem. The webinars discussed above were supported by IAFNS’ Assembly on Scientific Integrity. IAFNS is a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry, and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. iafns.org