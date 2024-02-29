Newswise — Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s (LLNL) popular outreach series, “Science on Saturday,” will continue its programming into March at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in Tracy, California. The talks are scheduled for March 2 and 9 and will focus on the theme “Magic of Materials.” The talks, which are geared toward middle and high school students, will begin at 10 a.m. and last for one hour.

March 2 - “From bubble blowing to planet saving: Emulsion, micro-encapsulation and applications,” presented by LLNL scientists Steven Hoang-Phou, Mariam Mohagheghi, Brandon Wells and Congwang Ye, and Capuchino High School teacher Thi Ngo.

Emulsion and micro-encapsulations are everywhere in our daily lives. People utilize this scientific phenomenon for entertainment, food, pharmacy, cosmetics, sensors and many other applications that you may or may not know. This presentation will go over common examples of emulsion and micro-encapsulation and explain the science behind these. It will also present a few critical scientific discoveries and breakthroughs particularly in biology and energy applications.

March 9 - “3D Printing: Changing the way we design the world around us,” presented by LLNL scientists Michell Marufu and Joanna Schwartz, and San Ramon Valley Unified School District teacher Stan Hitomi.

This talk will describe some of the many types of 3D printing or additive manufacturing (AM) that is used for research at LLNL. From printable cars, glass optics, to wearable electronics, there are many different applications that can benefit from 3D printing, and so the Lab uses 3D printing to turn ideas a reality. This work is part of teams of engineers, materials scientists and more, all working together to print objects previously not possible. While much of the work is making materials for printers, LLNL also uses multimaterial 3D printers as a tool to speed up and automate materials advancement. The Lab currently uses this automated screening system to look for better and safer battery materials. This talk will look to the future of AM, and how LLNL is working to meet these challenges to re-design our world of things.

Science on Saturday is sponsored by LLNL’s Science Education Program. The presentations are free to attend, and admission is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The lecture series will be available to view at a later date on the LLNL YouTube Channel and the University of California Television Network.

For more information about Science on Saturday, visit the Science on Saturday website or contact [email protected].