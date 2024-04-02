Newswise — The American College of Sports Medicine® (ACSM) announced the 2023 Paper of the Year for each of its six highly acclaimed journals, including its newest publication, Exercise, Sport, and Movement.

The annual Paper of the Year award recognizes the demonstrated scientific and scholarly significance and impact of an article published during the previous year. The selections for the award, now in its fifth year, were made by the editorial board of each journal after receiving nominations from the associate editors.

“ACSM has a longstanding reputation for publishing premier scholarly journals,” said Publications Committee Chair Karyn Hamilton, Ph.D., FACSM. “That directly reflects the quality of submissions we receive, and we congratulate the author groups for winning this prestigious award.”

The 2023 Paper of the Year selections for each of the journals are:

Journal: ACSM’s Health & Fitness Journal® | Nov/Dec 2023

Title: The Coming of Age of Resistance Exercise as a Primary Form of Exercise for Health

Authors: Stuart M. Phillips, Jasmin K. Ma, and Eric S. Rawson

Journal: Current Sports Medicine Reports | March 2023

Title: Sports Medicine and the Pelvic Floor

Authors: Gráinne M. Donnelly and Isabel S. Moore

Journal: Exercise and Sport Sciences Reviews | July 2023

Title: Sex Differences in Athletic Performance: Perspectives on Transgender Athletes

Authors: Natalie J. Nokoff, Jonathon Senefeld, Csilla Krausz, Sandra Hunter, and Michael Joyner

Title: Breaking Up Prolonged Sitting to Improve Cardiometabolic Risk: Dose–Response Analysis of a Randomized Crossover Trial Authors: Andrea T. Duran, Ciaran P. Friel, Maria A. Serafini, Ipek Ensari, Ying Kuen Cheung, and Keith M. Diaz

Journal: Translational Journal of the American College of Sports Medicine | Fall 2023

Title: The Effect of Lightweight Shoes on Air Force Basic Training Injuries: A Randomized Controlled Trial

Authors: Korey B. Kasper, Nathaniel S. Nye, Theresa M. Casey, Meredith G. Cockerell, and Steven D. Trigg

Journal: Exercise, Sport, and Movement | Spring 2023

Title: Critical Environmental Limits for Human Thermoregulation in the Context of a Changing Climate

Authors: Daniel J. Vecellio, Rachel M. Cottle, S. Tony Wolf, and W. Larry Kenney

The authors and their papers will be recognized at the 2024 ACSM Annual Meeting May 28 – June 1 in Boston, MA. The Paper of the Year Symposium will be held Friday, May 31 from 3:45-5:45 PM. Journalists interested in attending the annual meeting and symposium can contact Paul Branks to secure media credentials.

