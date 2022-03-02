Newswise — Russian scientists have analyzed key blockchain projects and found out it is very similar to the republican model of society. Distributed ledger technologies have largely been built on the same principles as the republic - personal freedom and the desire for the common good, but at the same time, they provide much greater integrity to all participants in the network. The results of the study, supported by a grant from the Russian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR), are published in the Journal of Information Technology & Politics.

Blockchain, or distributed ledger technology, is now best known in the financial sector due to the popularity of cryptocurrencies, a digital alternative to conventional money. But in fact, blockchain affects many other areas of economy. It is used now in logistics, management and voting. The principle of this system (decentralization and control of all actions by each member of the community) gives its main advantage — transparency and the impossibility of fraud. Since the distributed registry includes many participants who naturally interact with each other, scientists are beginning to consider it as a model of society and politics as well.

Researchers from the European University at St. Petersburg and HSE University (Moscow) analyzed the principles of blockchain organization on the example of two most important projects in this area – Bitcoin and Ethereum — to assess the similarities of the blockchain with the republican model of society. It turned out that the blockchain is based on the same four pillars as in republicanism — personal freedom, civic virtues, the common good, and the general recognition of great deeds. The freedom of participants in the distributed registry is ensured by the fact that in this model there is no hierarchy, that is there are no leaders with extended rights. The remaining three principles in the blockchain are implemented even easier and more efficiently than in real society. For example, there's a problem with republicanism that people are often reluctant to put public targets above their own. In distributed ledger technology, it's solved by the fact that the participant, while maintaining the integrity of the system benefits from bitcoins allowing the combination of personal and public interests.

It becomes obvious that in the blockchain projects Bitcoin and Ethereum there are certain principles by which people interact with each other and which were not clear even to the creators of the systems. In distributed registry technologies, the actors consider themselves free, but obey the rules and always participate in achieving a common goal, because otherwise, the system would not be able to exist. This is a political principle, and therefore blockchain management can be represented as a sociotechnical embodiment of the republican model of society.

"Understanding the political principles underlying new socially-oriented technologies, such as blockchain, is extremely important since such projects are now becoming crucial for more and more sectors of the economy and society. This leads to the need for interdisciplinary research in this direction with the participation of social scientists and political scientists," says Artyom Kosmarski, Senior Research Fellow at the HSE Faculty of Urban and Regional Development.