Article title: Spectral changes following resective epilepsy surgery and neurocognitive function in children with epilepsy

Authors: Olivia N. Arski, Simeon Wong, Nebras M. Warsi, Daniel J. Martire, Ayako Ochi, Hiroshi Otsubo, Elizabeth Donner, Puneet Jain, Elizabeth N. Kerr, Mary Lou Smith, George M. Ibrahim

From the authors: “In the current work, we provide further evidence for the presence of spectral alterations suggestive of [thalamocortical dysrhythmia] in focal epilepsy. We document low resting frequency in cortex immediately surrounding the epileptogenic zone, which accelerates following resective surgery.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.