Newswise — CLEVELAND - University Hospitals has appointed Scott Sasser, MD, FACEP, as Chief Physician Executive and President, University Hospitals Medical Group and University Hospitals Physician Services.

His appointment was effective Aug. 1, 2022, and he reports to Christopher N. Miller, MD, Chief Clinical Officer and President, University Hospitals Clinical Network, who is the Carol and Arthur Anton Endowed Chair for Physician Leadership.

“Dr. Sasser is an accomplished health care system leader. His record of service across the multiple dimensions of our mission is impressive,” said Dr. Miller. “He will enhance the experience of our clinicians and support the success of our UH health system.”

Dr. Sasser joins UH from Prisma Health in South Carolina, an 18-hospital health system where he most recently served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prisma Health Medical Group (PHMG), the foundational group for the University of South Carolina Schools of Medicine in Greenville and Columbia, S.C., and where he was a Professor of Emergency Medicine.

In his role at UH, he will be a key member of the Enterprise Leadership Team, and will lead the multiple arms of UH’s physician enterprise. He will lead strategic and operational initiatives to include practice management; physician recruitment, retention and leadership development; optimization of contemporary compensation models; access to care; and medical staff services.

###

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of more than 20 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.