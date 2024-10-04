Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC — In a first, a new article “Overcoming the Impact of Students for Fair Admission v Harvard to Build a More Representative Health Care Workforce: Perspectives from Ending Unequal Treatment” (Millbank Quarterly) shows how a less representative health care workforce — an impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2023 decision that banned race‐conscious college admissions — is bad for America’s health.

“When health care providers are more representative of the populations they serve, the health outcomes are better for everyone. This means that when decisions get in the way of a more representative workforce, everyone’s health is negatively impacted,” said the lead author Prof. Vincent Guilamo-Ramos PhD RN, executive director of the Institute for Policy Solutions at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. “The good news is we can help reverse this damage by redoubling our efforts to recruit and train underrepresented health professionals.”

The article points to action levers that will change the picture:

Exempt health professions education programs from the SCOTUS restrictions. This would limit the damage of the SCOTUS decision. It would also positively impact federal policy actions and vital programs that promote a representative workforce. Similarly, state-based initiatives could flourish.

Increase targeted funding. Loan repayment programs, service‐contingent scholarship programs and pathway programs improve workforce representativeness if they are specifically targeted to underrepresented entrants. More investment would improve results.

Institutes of higher education can do more. Higher education can further embrace, scaleup, and fund more programs and institutional partnerships to supercharge a more representative and diverse student body and faculty.

“Respectfully, we invite everyone (and especially Supreme Court Justices) to think about your health in new ways. Know that when health care is representative, it makes us all healthier,” Guilamo-Ramos said.

Download the new article here.

Prof. Guilamo-Ramos is available for interviews. Contact Mark Daley at (202) 640-0482 (text preferred) or via email here to schedule a time.

Notes to Editor

BIOG: Dr. Vincent Guilamo-Ramos is Executive Director of the Institute for Policy Solutions and Endowed Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing in Washington DC. He is a nurse practitioner and nurse scientist with clinical and research specialization in HIV prevention and treatment for Latino adolescents and young adults. He served as a member of the NASEM committee that drafted the groundbreaking Ending Unequal Treatment report. He is a regular contributor to leading health scientific journals. He has been funded by NIH, CDC, and federal agencies for community-based Latino focused health research. He has served on numerous federal advisory committees and is a board member of UnidosUS, the Latino Commission on AIDS and the Power to Decide.

IPS: The Institute for Policy Solutions at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing ends health inequities through evidence-based policy solutions. Ipsnow.org