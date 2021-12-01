Alison Gash

Alison Gash is an academic expert in United States courts, abortion rights gender, race, sexuality, same-sex marriage, constitutional rights and public policy. Her research explores how advocates work to overcome contentious policy debates and how their efforts ultimately influence the "facts on the ground."



Recent Media:

The Supreme Court is taking suspect science seriously. Conservative groups have worked for years for that. (The Washington Post, Dec. 15, 2021)



Quotes on SCOTUS discussion on Mississippi abortion restriction

“…Discussions about these cases focus on the possibility that the court will specifically dismantle the precedent established in Roe v. Wade. In reality, the protections established under Roe were already limited in 1992 in a case called Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

The U.S. Court of Appeals Fifth Circuit, among the nation’s most conservative courts, is a major player in the current fight over abortion rights. As the appellate court overseeing federal cases involving Texas and Mississippi, its interpretation of Casey will carry significant influence in the upcoming abortion cases.”



Alison Gash

Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Oregon

