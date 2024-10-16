Abstract

Newswise — Technological advancements within social commerce platforms, such as “action buttons” on Facebook or Instagram (e.g., the “Shop” button), have simplified how customers interact with brands, leading to greater impulse buying opportunities. Using a mixed methodology in two studies involving Instagram users in the United States (US), this research conceptualizes (Study 1) and operationalizes (Study 2) a higher-order model of consumer motivation for social commerce engagement as a hierarchical construct that drives the urge to impulse buy. Further, consumer–brand identification and perceived social risk of commenting are included in the proposed framework. Results show consumer motives of brand intimacy, shopping planning, entertainment, channel advantage, remuneration, and escapism influence impulse buying. Findings further identify consumer–brand identification as a mediating mechanism between consumer motivation and the urge for impulse buying, which also neutralizes the negative moderating effect of the perceived social risk of commenting on social platforms. This study contributes to motivation and impulse buying theory as well as social commerce practice. The findings inform content marketing activities seeking to heighten customers’ urge for impulse buying and mitigate contingency variables. This study also acknowledges related ethical considerations, including the need for brands to understand the urge to impulse buying behaviors to ensure responsible marketing practices that align with principles of consumer well-being.