Newswise — As smart homes continue to explode in popularity, with sales reaching 29 billion USD at the end of 2023, homeowners have never had more options available to them on the market. Many begin with something simple, like a smart doorbell or thermostat, and then slowly add more devices as they feel comfortable. However, as homeowners create more complex smart homes, they may be overwhelmed by the task of making all their devices work together seamlessly. Many homeowners don’t realize they have the option of hiring a smart home professional to gain the convenience and customizability of a smart home, without the stressors.

“As the smart home industry continues to grow and change at a quicker pace, homeowners should be aware of the resources available to them as they navigate smart home installation—whether that’s just installing one device, or dozens,” said Daryl Friedman, global president and CEO of CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals. “Hiring a smart home professional is a great choice for any homeowner, but particularly those who are looking for peace of mind and effortless functionality from day one.”

CEDIA shares some benefits of working with a smart home integrator:

Integration: Making all of your smart devices – especially when they’re manufactured by different brands – function together can be time-consuming and frustrating. Smart home professionals will ensure devices work together without hassle, often providing universal solutions that don’t require the use of an app for every device.

Expertise and Consultation: As the smart home market continues to grow and change, a certified smart home professional will always be on the forefront of industry best practices by following industry-exclusive news and research and attending events like the yearly CEDIA Expo. Professionals can offer personalized product recommendations catered to their needs, saving homeowners hours of internet searches.

Quality of Installation: Even though many modern smart devices offer DIY installation, a smart home professional guarantees that any device will work optimally and safely starting on installation day.

Security and Privacy: As with any Wi-Fi capable home device, security precautions are critical when installing smart devices. A smart home professional will integrate the latest industry best practices for maximum security, from network segmentation (the practice of connecting devices to separate networks to create additional security barriers) to ensuring that all networks are secure and have strong passwords.

Continued Support: Following installation, many smart home professionals remain a resource for homeowners, offering support catered and personalized to their specific smart home setup — whether an issue arises or they wish to upgrade their devices down the road.

While many smart devices today are DIY-able with some extra effort, these benefits display how smart home professionals can streamline any homeowner’s process towards creating a seamlessly functional smart home.

For more information on smart home technologies and best practices for homeowners, or to find a smart home professional near you, visit cedia.org/homeowners.

