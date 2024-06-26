Research Alert
Newswise — Mesenchymal stem/stromal cells are potential optimal cell sources for stem cell therapies, and pretreatment has proven to enhance cell vitality and function. In a recent publication, Li et al explored a new combination of pretreatment conditions. Here, we present an editorial to comment on their work and provide our view on mesenchymal stem/stromal cell precondition.
Key Words: Mesenchymal stem cell, Precondition, Hypoxia, Inflammation
Core Tip: Mesenchymal stem/stromal cells are important for stem cell therapies, and their vitality and function can be enhanced by hypoxia pretreatment. A novel combination of pretreatment was raised by Li et al. Here, we comment on their work and discuss related topics in this area.
- Citation: Zhao YD, Huang YC, Li WS. Searching for the optimal precondition procedure for mesenchymal stem/stromal cell treatment: Facts and perspectives. World J Stem Cells 2024; 16(6): 615-618
- URL: https://www.wjgnet.com/1948-0210/full/v16/i6/615.htm
- DOI: https://dx.doi.org/10.4252/wjsc.v16.i6.615