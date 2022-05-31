Newswise — SEATTLE (May 31, 2022) – Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, now Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer center in Washington, will have more than 20 clinicians presenting at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from June 3-7, 2022 in Chicago.

Presentations cover a broad range of cancer care topics, from prevention to treatment, and will highlight results from trials in prostate, breast, skin and hematologic cancers. Clinical researchers are also participating in discussions that highlight our organization’s leadership in the multidisciplinary approach to care, cancer survivorship and health equity.

“The work our physician-researchers are sharing this year further demonstrate their unyielding commitment to improving oncology care for every patient,” said Nancy Davidson, MD, Executive Vice President, Clinical Affairs Senior Vice President, Clinical Research Division. “We’re all looking forward to joining the clinical oncology community in person this year and contributing to the collective discoveries advancing cancer care and improving outcomes.”

More information about clinicians’ presentations and publications at ASCO is available at: https://www.seattlecca.org/conference/asco-2022

Presentation Details:

Association of RB1 mutational status with overall genomic landscape in neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC).

Abstract: 5063

Author: Petros Grivas, MD, PhD

The Power of a Multispecialty Approach (Moderator and Medical Oncology Perspective.

Author: Petros Grivas, MD, PhD

Real-world practice patterns in the diagnosis of recurrent metastatic breast cancer in Washington state.

Author: Poorni Manohar, MD

The relationship between chronic health conditions and employment transitions among survivors of childhood cancer: A report from the Childhood Cancer Survivor Study (CCSS).

Abstract: 10051

Author: Neel S. Bhatt MBBS, MPH

DARolutamide ObservationaL (DAROL) study in patients with nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).

Author: Evan Y. Yu MD

Matched FES and FDG PET imaging in patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2+ advanced breast cancer.

Abstract: 1042

Author: Natasha Hunter MD

Phase 1 results of a phase 1/2 trial of CYT-0851, a first-in-class inhibitor of RAD51-mediated homologous recombination, in patients with advanced solid and hematologic cancers.

Abstract: 3084

Author: Ryan Lynch MD

Polatuzumab vedotin with dose-adjusted etoposide, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and rituximab (Pola-DA-EPCH-R) for upfront treatment of aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas.

Abstract: 7546

Author: Ryan Lynch MD

Peripheral blood T-cell receptor repertoire profiling of advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients receiving PD-1/PD-L1 treatment.

Author: Diane Tseng PhD, MD

SWOG S2012: Randomized phase II/III trial of first line platinum/etoposide (P/E) with or without atezolizumab (NSC#783608) in patients (pts) with poorly differentiated extrapulmonary small cell neuroendocrine carcinomas (NEC).

Abstract: TPS4179

Author: David Bing Zhen, MD

CD20: Old Target, New Approach for Lymphoma.

Author: Brian G. Till, MD

Rare and Vulnerable Patient Populations in Skin Cancer: A Work in Progress.

Author: Shailender Bhatia, MD

Overcoming Socioeconomic and Geographic Barriers to Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Therapy in Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: How Do We Widen Access Globally?

Author: Jerald Radich, MD

T-Cell Engagers for Prostate Cancer: Efficacy and Toxicity Management.

Author: Michael Thomas Schweizer, MD

In It for the Long Haul: Outcomes in Hormone Receptor–Positive Breast Cancer.

Author: Nancy E. Davidson, MD, FASCO

Making Sense of Frontline Maintenance Options for Patients With Homologous Repair Proficient Disease.

Author: Elizabeth M. Swisher, MD

Dissecting Racial Disparities in Endometrial Cancer.

Author: Kemi Morenikeji Doll, MD

AR and PARP: Partners in Crime.

Author: Heather H. Cheng, MD, PhD

Rethinking "Cis"-temic Radiosensitizers.

Author: Cristina P. Rodriguez, MD

Rates of germline genetic testing and DNA damage response mutations found through population-based recruitment of men with incident metastatic prostate cancer.

Abstract: 10501

Author: Hiba Khan, MD, MPH (Fellow)

Maximizing Remission in Ovarian Cancer.

Abstract: 10501

Author: Barbara Norquist, MD

Asparaginase: A COG in the Wheel of Pediatric ALL?

Author: Ryan Daniel Cassaday, MD

Highlights of Health Services Research and Quality Improvement Track.

Author: Veena Shankaran, MD, MS

Phase 1b results of a multicenter, randomized phase 1b/2 study of gemcitabine and cisplatin +/- CPI-613 as first-line therapy for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BilT-04).

Author: David Bing Zhen, MD (Second author)

