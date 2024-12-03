Newswise — Traditional wet adhesives struggle in seawater, where high ion concentrations disrupt electrostatic interactions, weakening adhesion and reducing durability. In response, researchers have explored bioinspired approaches, particularly polyelectrolyte (PECHIA) adhesives using phase separation and self-coacervation. However, high-salinity environments demand new strategies to maintain reliable performance. Due to these challenges, advancing adhesives capable of enduring marine conditions remains crucial.



Scientists from Huazhong University of Science and Technology have introduced an adhesive based on cation-dipole interactions that performs exceptionally well in high-salinity seawater. Published (DOI: 10.1007/s10118-024-3141-5) in the Chinese Journal of Polymer Science on May 17, 2024, this study details PECHIA, a specially synthesized PECHIA adhesive that leverages ion shielding and cation-dipole interactions to enhance underwater bonding strength.



PECHIA's core innovation is its use of “cation-dipole” interactions facilitated by an imidazole acetonitrile (IA) unit. When mixed with seawater, PECHIA molecules self-coacervate, forming a dense adhesive phase due to salt shielding that counteracts electrostatic repulsion. This phase separation enhances underwater adhesion, as evidenced by multiple tests. Remarkably, PECHIA achieves tensile adhesion strength of 739 kPa in seawater, a considerable improvement over existing options. The adhesive’s durability through repeated shear and tensile stress cycles highlights its potential for extended underwater use. Further, PECHIA maintains adhesion in both low and high seawater temperatures, a key advantage for diverse marine applications.



Lead author Prof. Qiang Zhao emphasized the adhesive's transformative potential, noting, “PECHIA's resilience in saline and cold conditions positions it as a promising candidate for underwater construction and repair, where reliable adhesion is essential. This innovation extends the application scope of marine adhesives to fields requiring durable wet adhesion.”



The development of PECHIA paves the way for new applications in marine construction, artificial island building, and underwater repair. Its stability in high-salinity and varied temperature conditions supports performance in complex marine settings, setting a new standard for underwater adhesives. Future research aims to broaden its industrial applications, including biomedical and environmental uses where underwater stability is key.

###

References

DOI

10.1007/s10118-024-3141-5

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1007/s10118-024-3141-5

Funding information

This work was financially supported by the National Key R&D Program of China (No. 2022YFB3805103) and the National Natural Science Foundation of China (No. 22178139).

About Chinese Journal of Polymer Science

Chinese Journal of Polymer Science (CJPS) is a monthly journal published in English and sponsored by the Chinese Chemical Society and the Institute of Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences. CJPS is edited by a distinguished Editorial Board headed by Professor Qi-Feng Zhou and supported by an International Advisory Board in which many famous active polymer scientists all over the world are included. Manuscript types include Editorials, Rapid Communications, Perspectives, Tutorials, Feature Articles, Reviews and Research Articles. According to the Journal Citation Reports, 2023 Impact Factor (IF) of CJPS is 4.1.