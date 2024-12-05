Newswise — We are delighted to announce that Seed Biology (https://www.maxapress.com/seedbio) has been included in the Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI). This inclusion represents global recognition by the academic and publishing community of the journal's high quality and growth prospects, and is a significant milestone in strengthening the journal's academic discourse and impact. Once indexed in ESCI, all articles in the journal from 2021 onwards will be searchable and citable by readers around the world in Web of Science. This status not only enhances their discoverability, but also positions them for potential indexing in higher-level databases such as the Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE).

As an open-access journal, we are committed to promoting open-access content to a broader academic community, with dissemination through the WoS database being an indispensable component of this effort.

About the journal

Seed Biology (e-ISSN 2834-5495), the official journal of Yazhou Bay Seed Laboratory and published by Maximum Academic Press, is an open access, online-only journal which publishes novel research in the interdisciplinary field of seed biology. Seed Biology publishes original research articles reporting the latest discoveries, letters, reviews, and perspectives related to fundamental seed biology of model, agronomic, horticultural and forestry plants and aims to become a highly trusted source of original information on the biology of seeds.

About Maximum Academic Press

Maximum Academic Press (MAP, https://www.maxapress.com) is an independent publishing company with focus on publishing golden open access academic journals. From 2020 to now, MAP has successfully launched 28 academic journals which cover the research fields of agriculture, biology, environmental sciences, medicine, statistics, engineering and humanities and social sciences.

Professor Zong-Ming (Max) Cheng, chief editor and founder of MAP, who earned his Ph.D from Cornell University in 1991 and worked as an Assistant, Associate and Professor at North Dakota State University and University of Tennessee for over 30 years. Prior to establishing MAP, Dr. Cheng launched Horticulture Research (initially published by Nature Publishing Group) in 2014, Plant Phenomics (published by American Association of Advancement of Sciences, AAAS) in 2019, and BioDesign Research (published by AAAS) in 2020, and served as the Editor-in-Chief, Co-Editors-in-Chief, and the executive editor, respectively. Dr. Cheng wishes to apply all successful experiences in launching and managing these three high quality journals to MAP-published journals with highest quality and ethics standards.