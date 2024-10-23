Newswise — Seed size and yield are essential for plant reproduction and crop productivity. In Xanthoceras sorbifolium (yellow horn), a tree with significant commercial potential, seed yields have remained relatively low. The genetic factors influencing seed traits in this species have been underexplored, with most previous studies focusing on physiological aspects. Due to these challenges, there is a growing need for deeper investigation into the genetic mechanisms that regulate seed size and yield, which could unlock the potential for higher productivity in yellow horn.



A team from the Chinese Academy of Forestry, in collaboration with Hainan University and Northwest A&F University, has made significant strides in addressing this issue. Their findings (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad243), published on November 22, 2023, in Horticulture Research, explore the genetic basis of seed yield in Xanthoceras sorbifolium through a genome-wide association study (GWAS). By analyzing data from 222 resequenced germplasms, the researchers discovered key single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) associated with seed size, leading to the identification of the XsAP2 gene, which could be instrumental in breeding higher-yield varieties.



The study examined critical seed traits—hundred-grain weight, single-fruit seed mass, and single-fruit seed number—over two years (2020 and 2022). Researchers identified 399 significant SNP loci, with two loci, Chr10_24013014 and Chr10_24012613, standing out due to their strong correlation with seed traits. Located near the XsAP2 gene, these loci were validated through further experiments. When the XsAP2 gene was overexpressed in Arabidopsis, the transgenic lines showed reduced seed size and fewer seeds per plant. RT–qPCR analysis confirmed a negative correlation between XsAP2 expression and seed size, highlighting the gene’s role in seed development and its potential use in breeding programs aimed at increasing yellow horn's yield.



Dr. Haiyan Yu, a senior researcher at the State Key Laboratory of Tree Genetics and Breeding, emphasized the importance of this discovery: “The identification of the XsAP2 gene opens new possibilities for increasing seed yields in yellow horn. By understanding the genetic variations that control seed traits, we can enhance breeding strategies to develop high-yield cultivars. This research is a major step forward in the molecular breeding of economically valuable oilseed trees.”



This study has broad implications for yellow horn cultivation and commercialization. By targeting the XsAP2 gene, researchers and breeders can develop new, high-yield varieties optimized for biodiesel and edible oil production. Additionally, these findings provide valuable insights that could inform future genetic engineering efforts in related species, improving crop yields under diverse environmental conditions and contributing to global food and energy security.

References

DOI

10.1093/hr/uhad243

Orignal Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1093/hr/uhad243

Funding information

This work was financially supported by the Youth Top Talent Project of the Ten Thousand Talents Program of the State and Natural Science Foundation of China (31870594).

