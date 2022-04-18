Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (April 18, 2022) — Texas-based board-certified dermatologist Seemal R. Desai, MD, FAAD, has been elected to lead the American Academy of Dermatology. He will be installed as president-elect in March 2023 and hold the office of president for one year beginning in March 2024.

As president, Dr. Desai will lead the world’s largest dermatologic society, representing more than 20,500 physicians who specialize in the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of skin, hair, and nail conditions. He will also hold the same position for the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a sister organization to the AAD that focuses on government affairs, health policy, and practice information. Dr. Desai is the Academy’s youngest elected president-elect.

“I look forward to serving the membership in a way that makes them proud to be members of the Academy,” Dr. Desai says. “Now more than ever, the political issues facing our specialty, dermatologists, and all of medicine are of paramount importance. I plan to use my on-the-ground experience — in Washington, D.C. and at the FDA, NIH, and CMS — to tackle top-tier legislative and regulatory advocacy issues and support research, advancement, and education for our specialty.”

Dr. Desai pursued his undergraduate studies at Emory University, earned his medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia and completed his dermatology residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he served as chief resident. He is the founder of Innovative Dermatology, a large private practice, and serves as clinical assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Desai is an expert in dermatologic disease in skin of color, with a focus on pigmentary disorders. He was previously elected to the AAD’s Board of Directors, serving from 2018 to 2022. He also served as chair of the AAD’s Leadership Development Steering Committee. In addition, Dr. Desai was appointed to the United States Food and Drug Administration, where he currently serves on the Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee.

###

https://www.aad.org/news/seemal-r-desai-elected-aad-president-for-2024

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 20,500 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to: advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair, and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education, and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair, and nails. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow the AAD on Facebook (American Academy of Dermatology), Twitter (@AADskin), Instagram (@AADskin1), or YouTube (AcademyofDermatology).