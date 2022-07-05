Article title: Chaperone-mediated autophagy protects cardiomyocytes against hypoxic cell death

Authors: Rajeshwary Ghosh, Jennifer Jason Gillaspie, Kenneth S. Campbell, J. David Symons, Sihem Boudina, James Scott Pattison

From the authors: “In summary, the present study demonstrated the importance of [chaperone-mediated autophagy] in the amelioration of hypoxia-induced cardiomyocyte death.”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.