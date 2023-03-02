Newswise — Jamie Phillips serves as Professor and Chair of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at the University of Delaware. His research interests are in new optoelectronic materials and devices based on compound semiconductors for the next generation of infrared detector systems, solar photovoltaics, IoT energy harvesting devices, and biomedical sensors. His research group aims to collaboratively solve grand challenges in energy, security, and health for a safe, sustainable future for all. He is dedicated to undergraduate and graduate education through inclusive teaching practices, design infused curriculum development, and experiential learning.

Jamie received the BS, MS, and PhD degrees at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Following graduation, he was a Postdoctoral Researcher at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Research Scientist at the Rockwell Science Center in Thousand Oaks, California. Prior to joining the University of Delaware, Jamie was an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan, where he served in roles of Associate Chair of Undergraduate Affairs in the ECE Division and Director of the Lurie Nanofabrication Facility. He received an NSF CAREER award, DARPA MTO Young Faculty Award, IEEE Electron Devices Society Paul Rappaport Best Paper Award, and IEEE Education Society Theodore E. Batchman Best Paper Award.