Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensiva Health today announced that Ben Williamson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Williamson will start in his new role immediately as Dr. Jim Silliman transitions to the Board of Directors.

Williamson previously served as Sensiva's Chief Operating Officer for the last 5-years overseeing operations of Sensiva Health and its laboratory, manufacturing, and technology subsidiaries. During his tenure as COO, Williamson helped grow the business in the midst of a global pandemic, adding new service lines to include diagnostic manufacturing, national logistics, and infection prevention and control. His focus and commitment to the customer experience and how it correlates directly to resident / patient care have set new standards of value in the diagnostic and senior care industries.

Major advocate of the Sensiva Shield service line, Williamson went on to make it clear that his top priority as CEO will be expanding upon Sensiva's infection prevention and control initiative.

"The early success we've seen in our infection prevention and control offering (SHIELD) is testament to the fact that this important service is not only desired but needed nationally. I think we've done a great job at creating a scalable offering for any sized organization while providing a plethora of tools and additional service lines our competition simply can't touch. Education and commitment to resident care are what drives this program forward and I look forward to creating strong partnerships with leading organizations nationally who understand the importance of an enterprise ICP program," said Williamson.

Silliman is stepping down from his role as CEO and will transition to the Board of Directors with immediate effect. During his tenure, he led the Sensiva Organization through unprecedented growth while building a strong team of collaborative leaders across its 5 corporate operations nationally. In the midst of a global pandemic, Jim emphasized the importance of same day turnaround time for clinical decision-makers. To achieve this, Sensiva strengthened its internal software operation while standing up a 50,000sqft manufacturing facility to control the testing kit supply chain. At a time when other labs struggled to meet 7-day turnaround times, Sensiva consistently met same-day turnaround times to provide clinical leaders with critical information when they needed it most.

Because of the modularity of the Sensiva offering, key customers included hospital systems, public health initiatives, senior living groups, urgent care organizations, and even airlines, movie sets, and the gulf coast oil providers. Jim's credibility, vast knowledge, and experience in the medical community continue to be a pinnacle in which Sensiva operates on.

"We are thrilled to appoint Ben as Chief Executive at Sensiva Health. Ben is a passionate, customer focused leader who brings a wealth of experience from his previous direct to consumer roles and his time as Sensiva COO. We've been through a lot together, and his ability to navigate problems is as impressive as his ability to quarterback a successful organization. Like everyone at Sensiva, he understands that on the other end of every Sensiva product and service is a real human (It's not a sample, it's a person), and that carried a lot of weight in our decision-making process," said Silliman. "Our board believes that Ben will be a natural leader for our people, company, partners, and customers around the country."

"I am excited for the opportunity to build upon and execute against the important vision Dr. Silliman curated at this incredible organization, arm and arm with our board and growing executive team," said Williamson. "I have large shoes to fill and plan to double down on our commitment to the customer experience and making all Sensiva products and service lines accessible to both the largest and smallest organizations in the country. I'm driven daily by the dedication to quality and worth ethic of our incredible team. Sensiva truly is a once in a lifetime company and the opportunity to lead it fills me with great pride and gratitude."

A statement from the Board of Directors:

"On behalf of Sensiva Health, we want to sincerely thank Dr. Silliman for his contributions to our company, and his dedication to our employees and mission as CEO. In the face of extreme adversity and global challenge, Jim importantly remained focused on our customers while improving the lives of the people within our organization and nurturing the culture he created. The foundation Dr. Silliman cultivated is unparalleled in our industry and we are forever grateful for his service as CEO. Looking ahead, we're eager to uncover the value and expertise Dr. Silliman will bring to the board and could not be more optimistic about the direction of Sensiva Health under Williamson's leadership." – Sensiva Health Board of Directors

Sensiva Health is a cutting-edge infection prevention and technology driven healthcare solutions company. From our enterprise infection prevention and control services to industry leading molecular diagnostics and software solutions, Sensiva provides the science, technology, and infrastructure to power critical healthcare initiatives for our most vulnerable population and their providers. Their headquarters and molecular laboratory (Cormeum Lab Services) are located in New Orleans, LA, while Sensiva Health Manufacturing is located in Maple Grove, MN. Sensiva / Cormeum serve all 50 states nationally.

