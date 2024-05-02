Newswise — The ocean is rich in non-renewable resources such as oil, natural gas and minerals, which lay solid foundation for the sustainable development of human society. The exploitation of Marine resources is inseparable from various kinds of slender composite flexible structures, such as umbilical cables, wind-power dynamic cables, bonded/non-bonded oil pipelines, deep-sea mining pipelines, LNG cryogenic hose, etc. The relevant structures are complex and expensive. Compared with the structures on land, they experience much harsher environmental conditions, and are subjected to a variety of random loads that change with time and space, including the combined action of environmental loads caused by wind, waves, ocean currents, tides, etc., and they are also threatened by sudden extreme events such as typhoons, earthquakes, and even explosions. In such circumstances, adverse factors such as nonlinear hydrodynamic behavior, fluid-to-solid coupling, complex loads on components, friction between layers, mechanical damage, material aging, machining and manufacturing defects, corrosion, marine organism attachment, and damage accumulation due to fatigue and crack propagation may lead to the performance degradation of the components and even the overall structure, affecting the safety and durability of slender composite flexible structures in ocean engineering. Structural failure not only causes huge economic losses, but also leads to serious environmental pollution and negative social impacts. Therefore, it is of great theoretical and practical significances to carry out safety analysis, design analysis, and manufacturing, test, operation and maintenance of the slender composite flexible structures in ocean engineering.



Topics included but not limited to:

Failure mechanism of slender composite flexible structures

Design of slender composite flexible structure

Fluid-solid coupling characteristics of slender composite flexible structures

Contact boundary effects of slender composite flexible structures

Hydrodynamic analysis for global configuration and of slender composite flexible structures

Fatigue damage of slender composite flexible structures

Manufacturing technology of slender composite flexible structures

Monitoring and testing of slender composite flexible structures

Operation, maintenance and emergency repair of slender composite flexible structures

Applications of digital twin model and AI technology in slender composite flexible structures

Installation behavior of slender composite flexible structures in ocean engineering

Damage evaluation of slender composite flexible structures in ocean engineering

Online submission:

The authors should submit their manuscript directly online, by https://mc03.manuscriptcentral.com/coe. All manuscripts must be written in English, and all will be peer-reviewed based on the usefulness, the novelty, the originality and the presentation.



When the authors submit the manuscript, they should choose the manuscript type as “Special Issue: Safety of slender composite flexible structures in ocean engineering”. Be sure to incorporate all the figures and tables in the main text.



Submission Period: 2024.5~2025.3 (10 months)



Guest Editors:

Yang Zhixun (Professor/Doctoral Supervisor, Harbin Engineering University)

Murilo Augusto Vaz (Professor/Doctoral Supervisor, Editorial board member in Marine Structures, Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.)

Zhang Yu (Professor/Doctoral Supervisor, Recipient of National Outstanding Youth Fund, China University of Petroleum, Beijing)

Zhu Hongjun (Professor/Doctoral Supervisor, Young Yangtze River Scholar, Southwest Petroleum University)

Xu Wanhai (Professor/Doctoral Supervisor, Tianjin University)

Fu Guangming (Professor/Doctoral Supervisor, China University of Petroleum (East China))



About the Journal:

China Ocean Engineering (COE), started publication in 1987, is a comprehensive academic bimonthly journal in English, indexed by several authoritative search databases, such as SCI-E, Ei, Scopus, AJ, CBST, CSA, and PA.



COE is concerned with all engineering aspects involved in the exploration and utilization of ocean resources. Topics regularly covered include research, design and construction of structures (including wharfs, dikes, breakwaters, platforms, mooring systems, etc.), instrumentation/testing (physical model and numerical model), wave dynamics, sedimentation, structural/stress analysis, soil mechanics, and material research.