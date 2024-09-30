Alzheimer’s Risk in Middle Age

Newswise — Higher-than-average levels of two Alzheimer’s-associated proteins-amyloid beta and tau-in the brain are linked with poorer cognition in middle-aged adults, according to a study led by Cedars-Sinai investigators and published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association .

“In older adults, higher levels of amyloid beta and tau have been associated with poorer memory and cognition," said Mitzi Gonzales, PhD , director of Translational Research in the Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders at Cedars-Sinai and lead author of the study. “Our study found that this was also true in adults age 55 and younger-a period thought to be important for prevention. We also found higher levels in individuals with a higher genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease. Future studies should examine memory and cognitive changes over time and look at why some individuals remain mentally sharp despite having high levels of these proteins, to provide important clues about maintaining cognitive health over the lifespan.”

The findings highlight the importance of understanding the effects of amyloid beta and tau proteins on memory and thinking abilities at earlier ages. The work could also help focus dementia-prevention efforts in younger at-risk populations.

Making Radiation Therapy Safer for the Heart

Radiation therapy is part of the standard treatment for advanced lung cancer, but can cause heart rhythm abnormalities, also called arrhythmias.

In a study published in the peer-reviewed journal JACC: CardioOncology , Cedars-Sinai and Harvard University investigators devised a way to predict, based on the area of the heart exposed to radiation, the type of heart arrhythmia that can result. These findings could help radiation oncologists reduce lung cancer patients’ risk of arrhythmias and identify patients who may need additional cardiac monitoring.

“In this study, radiation oncologists, cardiologists, electrophysiologists and artificial intelligence specialists worked together to intricately map radiation exposure for lung cancer therapy to different regions of the heart,” said Katelyn Atkins, MD, PhD , assistant professor of Radiation Oncology at Cedars-Sinai Cancer, assistant professor of Cardiology at Cedars-Sinai and first author of the study. “We observed that radiation exposure to key structures such as pulmonary veins, coronaries and atria was associated with distinct arrhythmia types, potentially pointing to unique pathways of injury.”

Women With Hyperandrogenic PCOS Have Lower Pregnancy Rates

Cedars-Sinai investigators analyzed data from a clinical trial comparing two infertility treatments in women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)-a hormonal disorder that can lead to infertility, miscarriage and premature birth. Their findings, published in Obstetrics & Gynecology , show that women with PCOS and high levels of androgen hormones have lower pregnancy and live birth rates as compared with women with PCOS without high levels of androgens. Miscarriage rates were not different between the two groups of women.

“Polycystic ovary syndrome is not just one disease entity, but a disease spectrum-and one that affects an estimated 10% of women of childbearing age,” said Jessica Chan, MD , associate professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cedars-Sinai and first author of the study. “As it may take longer to conceive with the type of PCOS that includes high levels of androgens, these patients may be advised to start trying to conceive sooner or to seek fertility care more expeditiously.”

Although more research is needed to understand the different forms the disease can take, investigators hope these findings will help clinicians guide women with different types of PCOS regarding pregnancy and live birth expectations.

